Adam Pope, BBC Radio Leeds

Leeds United captain Liam Cooper began his ninth campaign at Elland Road this week with pre-season testing at the Carnegie School of Sport.

As Cooper returned to work, the familiar smiling face of team-mate Kalvin Phillips was missing and there were several new people to greet - Darko Gyarbi, Rasmus Kristensen and Brenden Aaronson.

It feels like a new era in many ways for newlywed Cooper.

"The club's going to rebuild I think," the 30-year-old told BBC Radio Leeds. "Jesse [Marsch] has his own ideas and I think he'd be the first to tell you that we didn't quite produce what he wanted us to at the end of last season.

"It would have been difficult for any manager to come in and change the way we played just like that.

"A lot of people mentioned 'second season syndrome' but I don't believe in that. We had more than enough to be successful in the league last year.

"Obviously, when your back is against the wall it's hard to come out of it. You can't just switch it on like a light switch.

"We need to start well this season and take it from there. We've definitely got to aim for top half. As a group, we're capable of that."

That squad may well not include star man Raphinha, who could be off to either Chelsea or Barcelona before the window shuts.

It means the new guys, like ex-Bayern Munich midfielder Marc Roca, have to step up to the tee, and Cooper is comfortable with his role in helping them to do that.

"It's no secret we've got an amazing group - a fairly young group and a fairly welcoming group as well. It's pretty easy to settle in.

"I'll let them know I'm there if they need anything. If I can't do it, I'm sure someone else would point them in the right direction to get them sorted.

"We haven't found out who the golfers are yet but I'm sure we will soon. Let's hope they can hit a ball!"

Who knows, he may yet be making a three-ball up with RB Leipzig midfielder Tyler Adams and Feyenoord winger Luis Sinisterra...

