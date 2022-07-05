Tottenham have made an enquiry for Barcelona's 28-year-old Netherlands forward Memphis Depay, who can leave the Nou Camp for £17m. (Sport - in Spanish), external

Spurs are also closing in on a loan deal for Barcelona and France defender Clement Lenglet, 27. (Fabrizio Romano), external

Meanwhile, Villarreal's 25-year-old Spain centre-back Pau Torres is still a target for the club despite the imminent arrival of Lenglet. (Mirror), external

And forward Steven Bergwijn is set to move to Ajax, having turned down offers from Everton and Manchester United. (De Telegraaf - in Dutch), external

