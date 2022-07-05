Transfer news: Spurs contact Barcelona about Depay

Gossip banner

Tottenham have made an enquiry for Barcelona's 28-year-old Netherlands forward Memphis Depay, who can leave the Nou Camp for £17m. (Sport - in Spanish)

Spurs are also closing in on a loan deal for Barcelona and France defender Clement Lenglet, 27. (Fabrizio Romano)

Meanwhile, Villarreal's 25-year-old Spain centre-back Pau Torres is still a target for the club despite the imminent arrival of Lenglet. (Mirror)

And forward Steven Bergwijn is set to move to Ajax, having turned down offers from Everton and Manchester United. (De Telegraaf - in Dutch)

Want more transfer news? Read Tuesday's full gossip column