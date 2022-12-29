Signing Cody Gakpo is "a statement of intent" about what Liverpool want to achieve this season, according to the Daily Mail's northern football correspondent Dominic King.

The Netherlands forward will complete his move from PSV at the start of January and King believes the in-demand 23-year-old will be a real boost to Liverpool's depleted frontline.

"It's a signing that has come out of nowhere," he told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast. "But Luis Diaz is going to be another three months and Diogo Jota at least another month.

"They cannot afford to lose any more ground in the race for the top four.

"They will not win the league - they are too far behind - but it was interesting to hear Jurgen Klopp talking about two chances to qualify for next season's Champions League.

"I expect them to go all guns blazing to try and win the trophy in Istanbul and Gakpo is a statement of intent for that."

The Reds marked their return to Premier League action with a dominant win over Aston Villa on 26 December, a result and performance that King described as "very significant".

