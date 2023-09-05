Two Rangers away games chosen for TV coverage

Rangers' Premiership games at St Mirren and Livingston in the coming months have been chosen for live TV coverage and are among six of the Ibrox club's fixtures moved to Sundays due to European involvement.

Michael Beale's side visit Paisley on 8 October for a 12:00 BST kick-off and are away to Livi on 12 November, also a midday start.

Rangers' other matches moved to Sundays are at home to Motherwell (24 September), Hearts (29 October), St Mirren (3 December) and away to Hibs (17 December).