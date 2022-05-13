Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel refused to rule out again introducing Kepa Arrizabalaga from the bench if Saturday's FA Cup final against Liverpool goes to penalties.

Tuchel brought Kepa on in place of the outstanding Edouard Mendy shortly before the end of extra time when the Carabao Cup final against Jurgen Klopp's side was decided on spot-kicks.

The Spaniard failed to save a penalty, then missed with his own effort, as Liverpool won the trophy.

But asked if he had made any plans in the event of a repeat at Wembley, Tuchel said: “I will not tell you. I have an opinion about it. If it comes, you will see.

"In approaching the match, we always say: 'Let’s see how the game goes and if we still have the change available.'

"It is never done before. We have a plan of what we can do. I’m a bit torn in how much you can practise."