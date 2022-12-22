Brighton midfielder Billy Gilmour says he is looking forward to having Alexis Mac Allister back with the squad after the Argentina star won the World Cup.

Mac Allister is on a short break to recover before returning to Amex Stadium to bolster Brighton for the second part of the season.

Even though he is a direct competitor for a place in Albion's midfield, Gilmour told BBC Radio Sussex how much he admired his 23-year-old team-mate.

"He's a World Cup winner and there is nothing better than that," he said. "He was top every game for Argentina after he came in. We are all delighted for him and can't wait to see him back."

Quizzed on what makes Mac Allister such an effective player, Gilmour had plenty of examples of his team-mate's quality.

"You can see how sharp and how good he is," said Gilmour. "He is really good on the ball, so confident and can literally play anywhere.

"He chips in with goals and assists and his set-pieces are frightening. He had a great tournament and hopefully he can kick on with us."

Listen to more from Gilmour on BBC Sounds here