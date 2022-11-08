P﻿ep Guardiola says Manchester City won't make any signings in the January transfer window, despite current injuries.

E﻿rling Haaland is still "not perfect" despite coming off the bench to score the winner against Fulham on Saturday, according to Guardiola, while Kalvin Phillips and Kyle Walker are still not fully recovered from respective shoulder and groin injuries.

S﻿peaking before Wednesday's Carabao Cup game against Chelsea, he said: "We are not going to strengthen in January. We have the squad we have, we are pleased and that’s all."

While he confirmed Phillips will be in the squad to face Graham Potter's side, Guardiola said Walker will not feature.

H﻿e was asked about the pair's England chances for the World cup and said: "Ask Gareth [Southgate]. They are communicating with the physios for England. Part of that I cannot answer."

G﻿uardiola was also asked about the fitness of Erling Haaland and whether he would be happy for his striker to play two friendlies for Norway next week.

"﻿He’s not perfect still, we will see tomorrow," said Guardiola.

"He is getting better. The bone is not broken, it’s just ligament damage a little bit. It’s not perfect right now but in one week, 10 days everything can change."