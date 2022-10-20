W﻿ho is your Wolves World Cup wildcard?

Max KilmanGetty Images

With exactly one month to go until the World Cup kicks off, we asked which Wolves player should be on the plane to Qatar - but probably won't be.

D﻿ave Milton, Always Wolves Fan TV

Max Kilman: He probably possesses all the qualities you would want in a centre-back. He is proficient at reading the game, calm on the ball - he used to play futsal for England did you know - and great in the air.

Wolves boasted the best defensive record outside the top four last season and it's a big frustration to the club's fans that he hasn't been given a chance at international level. But we are sure his time will come.

