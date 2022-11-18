K﻿ilmarnock picked up a much-needed win against Hibs in the final weekend before the break, keeping Derek McInnes' side three points above Dundee United at the foot of the table.

S﻿o, what are the Ayrshire side doing during the Premiership pause in an attempt to maintain their momentum?

T﻿his week McInnes gave the bulk of his players time off to relax and recuperate following a hectic period since the middle of June.

M﻿embers of the squad who are injured or recovering from injury have been around the club for fitness work and will be joined by their team-mates in the days leading up to some bounce games that will be organised to keep the squad's match fitness ticking over.