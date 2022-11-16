A﻿berdeen say they remain committed to exploring plans for a new net-zero stadium near their current Pittodrie base, but are not yet able to discuss funding in depth.

A Dons statement said: "Last week the council asked the club to confirm if the full funding for a new net-zero stadium at the beach had been secured.

"We have informed the council that we do not yet have the level of detail on construction, procurement, funding, development, ownership and ongoing operation of the proposed integrated facilities to have meaningful conversations about funding."

W﻿hile Aberdeen say they are in "preliminary discussions with potential funders", they insist progress hinges on the "council’s outline business case, due in December 2022".