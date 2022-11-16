'Robertson is Liverpool's best ever' - Beglin
Former Liverpool defender Jim Beglin has labelled Andy Robertson Liverpool's best ever left-back.
He told BBC Radio Merseyside: "With all due respect to many good left-backs, I think he's the best Liverpool have ever had.
"Especially in that system and the way Klopp plays, so apologies to the likes of Joey Jones, Alec Lindsay, Alan Kennedy and Ronnie Moran, he's been absolutely phenomenal.
"There's a feisty side, a steeliness there, there's a winner in there, a guy who doesn't like losing."