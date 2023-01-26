Former Nottingham Forest defender Wes Morgan says Steve Cooper's side should not be too disheartened by their Carabao Cup semi-final first leg defeat and remember the progress they have made.

He told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily: "We keep referring back to it but from where they were last season in the Championship, Steve Cooper has taken over and brought them to the Premier League.

"They are doing OK in their first season back in so, so long. To be in the position they are and to be in a semi-final of a League Cup is very positive. The fans sense that, they can see that.

"They lost 3-0 but they were still clapping the manager off, clapping the team off and showing their support. That just shows how happy they are with the team’s progress over two seasons.

"To be in the semi-finals is an achievement and not to be in the relegation zone and for fortunes to have turned in the Premier League, it’s all positive steps and the fans are showing their admiration, respect and appreciation."

Listen to Football Daily on BBC Sounds