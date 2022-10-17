A﻿ntonio Conte has confirmed Richarlison will be fit for the World Cup despite the Brazil striker picking up an injury against former club Everton on Saturday.

H﻿owever, the 25-year-old will face a spell on the sidelines, bringing a selection quandary for the Tottenham manager before his team travel to Manchester United on Wednesday.

"He is absolutely not [missing the World Cup through injury]. ﻿I can confirm this," Conte said. "He is doing a scan, an MRI and then we will see how long he needs to recover. But, for sure, against United, he is not available."

I﻿deally, Conte would simply replace Richarlison with Dejan Kulusevski but the Italian said the winger is still "day by day" as he also recovers from injury.

"﻿The doctors are working with him and I don't know," Conte said. "They are trying to recover him but, at the same time, there are situations where you have to go a bit slowly and not accelerate the process.

"﻿Sometimes if you do that, you worsen the situation. We hope to have him in the squad very soon as he is an important player for us."

I﻿f Kulusevski misses out, Lucas Moura could make his first start of the season, or the experienced Ivan Perisic could be shuffled forward into the attack.