No need to fear Tynecastle...

Right then Killie fans, it's fair to say you haven't had fun on your travels so far this season. To put it bluntly, Kilmarnock's away form is dreadful.

With just one point picked up from a possible 24, they are the worst team in the top flight on the road.

So, since the first game back from the league's hibernation isn't at the comforts of Rugby Park, it may have forced a squirm... or would it?

Kilmarnock actually have a tremendous recent record at Tynecastle - and it just so happens, that's where they get back under way next week against Hearts.

The sides have already battled it out in the capital this season, in the League Cup, where of course Killie reigned supreme.

The 1-0 triumph didn't only book Derek McInnes' side a place in the last eight, but extended their run at Tynecastle to seven unbeaten, including six wins.

And better yet, since the 2010-11 season, Killie have made the trip along the M8 to face Hearts 17 times, returning home with victory on 12 occasions, while losing just three times.

Can they plunder a much-needed three points on Saturday week?