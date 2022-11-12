B﻿y Neil Johnston, BBC Sport

J﻿urgen Klopp spent Saturday's game against Southampton like a caged lion, forced to take a seat in the stand as he served a touchline ban.

M﻿oments after the full-time whistle, the smile was back on Klopp's face as he joined his players on the pitch to applaud fans after Liverpool signed off for the World Cup break with three points.

I﻿t will be another 44 days before the Reds are back in Premier League action at Aston Villa on 26 December.

K﻿lopp will hope his players heading to Qatar return free of injury as Liverpool look to kick-on after climbing to sixth in the table.

A﻿t least Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino will get much-needed rests after Egypt's failure to qualify and Brazil's decision not to include Liverpool's number nine from their squad.

T﻿here was a lovely moment after Firmino set the Reds on their way to victory when every outfield player celebrated with him after a difficult week for the forward.

T﻿here was also a landmark moment for James Milner as the 36-year-old made his 600th Premier League appearance, just the fourth player to reach that milestone in the competition's history.