St Mirren v Kilmarnock: Pick of the stats

St Mirren v Kilmarnock head to head statsBBC Sport

  • St Mirren have only lost one of their last seven league games against Kilmarnock (W2 D4), a 1-0 home defeat in September 2020.

  • Kilmarnock’s Derek McInnes has only lost one of his 27 top-flight games as a manager against St Mirren (W11 D15), a 1-0 defeat with Aberdeen in August 2019.

  • St Mirren have only lost two of their last 15 home league games (W9 D4), although both defeats have come in their last four such matches (W2 L2).

  • Kilmarnock have picked up just two points from a possible 48 away from home in this season’s Scottish Premiership (P16 W0 D2 L14). They could become the first side to suffer 15 away defeats in a single campaign in the competition since Motherwell in 2014-15.

  • Each of Kilmarnock’s last three league meetings with St Mirren have been drawn, with both this season so far ending goalless. The last pair of clubs to play out three 0-0 draws against each other in a single top-flight season were Aberdeen and St Mirren in 2012-13.