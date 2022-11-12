St Mirren restore top scorer Jonah Ayunga in attack. Alex Greive is the man to make way.

Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos makes his first league start of the season in place of the injured Antonio Colak.

Glen Kamara makes his first start since the heavy defeat to Celtic in early September, while Scott Wright is in after impressing off the bench in the midweek win over Hearts.

Rabbi Matondo drops to the bench and there's no sign of Ben Davies, with James Sands dropping back into defence.

