Pep Lijnders believes Liverpool have used the break for the World Cup to refresh their identity and is excited about the return of domestic football.

The Reds travelled to Dubai for training last week and now, with all seven players having returned from Qatar, Lijnders is ready for Thursday's Carabao Cup game at Manchester City.

"We see it as a new start," said the Reds' assistant boss. "We refreshed our ideas and our principles. The boys are hungry, passionate and want to show that on the pitch.

"We know against City there will be moments where it will not be easy and we will have to be really together."

Pressed on the specifics, Lijnders said he was grateful for the time afforded to work on the fundamentals that underpin manager Jurgen Klopp's playing style.

"Moving together as a team and being aggressive when we have not got the ball," he said. "Having conviction and confidence in the build-up is what makes us, us.

"But we also want to play as well. We want to show who we are and, most importantly, to win football games."