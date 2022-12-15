United 'looking forward to the real stuff happening' - Fox

Dundee United head coach Liam Fox has encouraged his players to take confidence from their returning World Cup players ahead of the Scottish Premiership's return.

Two Tannadice players made the trip to Qatar, Dylan Levitt with Wales and Aziz Behich with Australia, who impressed as the Socceroos made it out of their group.

"I think it’s important that the group look around and see we have two boys who have just been at the World Cup, which hopefully gives them confidence," Fox said ahead of his side's visit to Livingston on Saturday.

“The nature of the two of them, their personalities, they are desperate to come back in and do well so that can only benefit the squad and the football club in general.”

The rest of the United squad have been busy too as Fox used the break to instil his ideas following his appointment several matches into the season.

“Selfishly, it’s been nice to have this period of time without the pressures of the games every single week,” he said. “The players have worked very, very hard and hopefully we will see the benefit of that, not just over the coming weeks, but the coming months.

“You get a bit more consistent time on the grass. We have been working hard for over three weeks now so we are looking forward to the real stuff happening."