What more can you ask for? - Mackay

Ross County manager Malky Mackay is urging his players to revel in the experience of welcoming Rangers to Dingwall tonight.

"If you don't enjoy the game that's coming up on Friday night, then you don't really enjoy football," Mackay told the club's social media channels, external.

"As a player, you want to play against the best, in front of big crowds and it's live on television as well, what more can you ask for?

"We are playing against a top team and we are going to have to test ourselves and it's going to be tough, but as a footballer and manager, you should want that.

"We have got to make sure it is a tough game for Rangers too, that we make a real fist of it."