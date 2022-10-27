Liverpool: Harriet Prior, The Anfield Wrap, external

Liverpool's impressive win over Manchester City and less impressive defeat by Nottingham Forest shared one thing: a crucial James Milner block. Those are just two recent examples of many that prove why Liverpool should keep hold of Milner for the rest of his career.

While his playing time will diminish, his wealth of experience and positional versatility is invaluable when called upon. He knows when to waste time, when to bring the fight, how to get the job done.

His leadership qualities are not in doubt, and he is a player I could easily envisage forming part of Liverpool's coaching staff if he decides to remain at the club.

As the team goes through a period of transition and looks to bring new midfielders in, having a player who can show them the ropes and help them adjust is invaluable. Milner is just that.

Leeds: Jess Furness, Her Game Too, external

This would be the fairytale ending to Milner's career that many people are searching for, the perfect full-circle moment for him to end his career at the same place in which he started.

It's absolutely essential that we strengthen our squad in January and Milner would certainly be a welcome addition to Elland Road as we fight to get back on track and stay in the Premier League. He's definitely one of the good guys in football. He's such a hard worker and his love for Leeds is evident.

In all honesty, I have a feeling that this move won't happen despite Milner saying in the past that he would love to come back to us at some point. I believe that he will instead see out the rest of his playing days either in Liverpool or somewhere abroad for a challenge in a new league. Let's see what happens though, James could be the hero that we need!