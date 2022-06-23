Back-up keeper Mitchell in Hibs exit

Goalkeeper David Mitchell has left Hibernian without playing a first-team game.

The 32-year-old signed from Clyde last summer to provide back-up to Matt Macey - who this week joined Luton Town - and Kevin Dąbrowski.

Former Scotland keeper David Marshall has arrived to be Hibs' number one for the upcoming season, with Mitchell’s exit allowing 17 year-old Murray Johnson greater involvement with the senior squad.

Mitchell said: “It’s been a tough decision but I am now at an age where the most important thing for me is playing.

“The manager was very understanding and the club made the process very easy for me."

SNS

