Hearts 0-2 St Mirren: Analysis

Andrew Petrie, BBC Sport Scotland

It really is a shame that a solid St Mirren performance - their first win at Tynecastle since 2013 - will be the second story.

But we'll focus on them here. Their fantastic season is flying under the radar, and that's probably how Stephen Robinson likes it.

They're flying towards Europe without the spotlight adding any pressure. A point behind Hearts, it is now a real possibility - although they'll do well to take anything from Ibrox next week.

But, they were the first team outside of the Old Firm to win at Tynecastle this season - they will take confidence from that.

They are simply very difficult to beat. They outfought Hearts all over the pitch and don't show any signs of slowing.