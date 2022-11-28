K﻿ris Temple, BBC Radio Solent's AFC Bournemouth commentator:

I﻿ thin its probably the right appointment for the club at the time. He was given an opportunity to prove himself over a 12-game period. To be honest he has done pretty well. He came in off the lowest of the low, when they lost 9-0 to Liverpool. His record over 12 games is drawn four, won four, lost four.

F﻿or someone coming in cold - let's not forget it's his first ever taste of management as he's been a coach or in a backroom staff but never a manager before - and he's still only 39, an inexperienced age to be a Premier League manager too.

I﻿ think fans were probably a bit mixed in the middle part of his spell. It came back together with two great wins over Everton in the final matches before the break. He has some popularity around the place, an 18 month contract and a great opportunity to prove himself.

The takeover hasn't quite been finalised yet. That should be done any time soon. There was a thought possibly that with money coming in and probably a decent transfer kitty in January, maybe an experienced manager to spend that might have been the call for Bournemouth.

T﻿hey are not afraid to give people an opportunity if they have done well. Eddie Howe came in in the first instance as a caretaker and look where he is now. Who is to say - it didn't happen for Jason Tindall or Jonathan Woodgate but it could for O'Neil.

