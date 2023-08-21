Burnley midfielder Josh Cullen has signed a three-year contract extension after reuniting with his former Anderlecht manager Vincent Kompany last summer.

The 27-year-old played 50 games during the Championship title-winning campaign, scooping up two club awards at the end of his first season in Lancashire.

Cullen said: "I’m really happy to extend my time here, especially off the back of last year which was a really successful year for the club. I can’t wait to continue my career with Burnley.

"It will be great to get back to Turf Moor this weekend and be in front of the fans again and hopefully get our first three points on the board."

The Republic of Ireland international becomes the third player to sign a new long-term deal this summer, after team-mates Anass Zaroury and Manuel Benson.