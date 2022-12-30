Brighton have appointed former first-team player Enock Mwepu as their Under-9s academy coach from January.

The 24-year-old was forced to retire from football in October after it was discovered he had a hereditary heart condition, but has now been offered the chance to return to the club.

Head coach Roberto de Zerbi, who barely got time to work with Mwepu after his arrival in September, said he was delighted the former Zambia midfielder had taken up the post.

"We're really happy that Enock has decided to remain here at our club and use his experience to help develop our young players," he said.

"Considering his age, he has a wealth of experience, playing in the Champions League and Premier League, as well as captaining his country. This is the next chapter in his footballing career.

Mwepu signed for Albion in 2021, making 27 appearances and scoring three goals.