Smith on motivating players, planning for next season and facing Leicester
Dean Smith has been speaking to the media before Norwich face Leicester City in the Premier League on Wednesday.
Here are the key lines from his news conference:
Motivating and lifting a group that’s been relegated "is tough", but players "have been made aware of what’s to play for".
There are no fresh injuries, but Mathias Normann (thigh) and Christoph Zimmermann (groin) are both still out.
Smith said sporting director Stuart Webber's decision to climb Mount Everest in the summer won't impact transfer activity and that "planning is well under way".
He added: "We’ve got a squad we know is capable of doing well, but we want to add a few bits and bobs."
Smith feels Sam Byram has the makings of a future captain.
Bournemouth haven't yet confirmed whether or not they will make Todd Cantwell's loan deal permanent.
On Brandon Williams' social media post over the weekend, Smith said: "As far as we are concerned, it’s dealt with."
He said Leicester "have got very good players who can hurt you", adding: We know the dangers and have got to give our full effort."