Telegraph journalist Jim White says it's "bargain basement time" for Everton but told The Transfer Gossip Daily podcast that Che Adams is a "good honest pro" as the Toffees close in on the Southampton forward: "It’s been there in the stars from the moment that Che was born because his middle name is Everton.

"Goals is what they are hoping for. They haven’t got anyone to score. Dominic Calvert-Lewin is their only forward and he is perpetually injured.

"Adams in the Premier League last season scored five goals in 28 matches. He’s already got three in three in the Championship.

"Basically Everton are in a really difficult situation because they can’t spend big money and they need to get virtually a whole new team. It’s bargain basement time and Adams is a good honest pro."

Listen to the full podcast on BBC Sounds