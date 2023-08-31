Crystal Palace v Wolves: Pick of the stats

Since their return to the Premier League in 2018, Wolves have only lost more league games against Liverpool (nine), Man City (seven) and Man Utd (six) than they have against Crystal Palace (five).

Having lost 1-0 to Arsenal in their first home Premier League match this season, Palace are looking to avoid losing their opening two home games in a season for the first time since 2018-19. Palace have done so five times previously (1994-95, 1997-98, 2004-05, 2017-18 and 2018-19), with only West Ham doing so more often in Premier League history (six).

Both of Wolves’ Premier League goals this season have been scored by subs - Hwang Hee-chan v Brighton and Sasa Kalajdzic v Everton. Starting players have had 35 shots (seven on target) accumulating an xG of 4.5 without scoring, while substitutes have only had one fewer shot on target (six) in their appearances than players in the starting XI.