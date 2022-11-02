Leeds have won all six of their home league games against Bournemouth, with this the first ever top-flight meeting between the sides. It’s their best 100% home winning record against an opponent in their league history.

Bournemouth have won just one of their 12 league meetings with Leeds (D2 L9), picking up a 4-1 home win in March 2014.

Leeds won 2-1 against Liverpool in their last Premier League match, taking more points in that game than in their previous eight games combined (2). The Whites haven’t won consecutive games within the same campaign since March against Norwich and Wolves.