C﻿hris Bevan, BBC Sport at Etihad Stadium

Fulham came within seconds of claiming what would have been a draw that few people gave them a chance of getting at kick-off.

Their prospects had hardly been helped by a late ankle injury to top scorer Aleksandar Mitrovic, which ruled the Serb out of their squad.

Not for the first time this season, however, Marco Silva's side exceeded expectations. Their penalty and Cancelo's red card were a huge help of course, but Silva stuck to the same plan to keep his team compact and hit City on the break even when it was 11 men vs 10.

The four-game unbeaten run that had taken the Cottagers up to seventh in the table is over, but the spirit and organisation that Silva's side showed in the second half bodes well for tests to come.