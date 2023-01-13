Mikel Arteta has been awarded the Premier League Manager of the Month award for November and December.

The Arsenal boss received the award after his team won four out of four matches during a period that included a break for the World Cup in Qatar.

It made it a double for the Gunners, with Martin Odegaard picking up the player award.

After a goalless draw against Newcastle United last time out, the Gunners will be looking to get back to winning ways as they travel to Tottenham for the north London derby on Sunday.