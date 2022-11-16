S﻿hould Roberto Firmino be kept at Anfield beyond his current contract, which expires at the end of the season?

T﻿he subject was brought up on the latest edition of BBC Radio Merseyside's The Red Kop podcast.

G﻿race Mailey, who contributes to The Anfield Wrap, said: "H﻿is form this season - you look and he's probably third choice in our attacking options but he has put in some solid, solid performances. His creativity, ability in the air, he causes defenders nightmares. I would love to see him stay at Liverpool. I don't think it matters he hasn't been called up to the World Cup. If anything it gives him a break and time to reset so he can come back stronger."

T﻿he form of Darwin Nunez was also covered. The Uruguay striker - who has gone to the World Cup - has seven goals in his last 10 games in all competitions.

J﻿osh Sexton from The Anfield Wrap, said: "I﻿t's felt like the criticism has been unfair. People jumping to form an opinion or judging him based on the success of Erling Haaland. It always felt that was unfair as Haaland has been on the top of European football for a couple of years now as an established world superstar. Nunez has not been on the scene for nearly as long.

"O﻿ne of the coaching staff has said before this idea of controlled chaos. That is what it feels like, where he is constantly moving forward, constantly looking for goal and getting shots off."

I﻿s the England squad a good place for Trent Alexander-Arnold to be? L﻿isten to The Red Kop podcast in full here to get a take on the question