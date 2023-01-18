James Mountford, BBC Radio Merseyside

When Jurgen Klopp was asked if the result at Wolves could kick-start Liverpool's season, he wisely answered, in as many words, that he was not going to go that far just yet.

The Reds have had too many false dawns in 2022-23, and questions about having turned a corner are a little premature.

The main positives from Tuesday were work-rate, determination and some 'over my dead body' defending, which evaded them at Brighton and left Klopp so disappointed.

Yes, they will need more excellence to match the top sides in the Premier League - not to mention the forthcoming Champions League tie with Real Madrid - and Wolves were misfiring.

However, having conceded three goals in three of their past four away matches, a first clean sheet in eight games was welcome.

There were some unlikely heroes too. Stefan Bajcetic was a workhorse in midfield. Kostas Tsimikas, Fabio Carvalho and Harvey Elliott were the Duracell Bunnies. And Cody Gakpo showed glimpses of the quality he will bring to the table.

It leaves team selection for Saturday against Chelsea wide open.

It is possible Darwin Nunez will be available, but do not expect Virgil van Dijk, Diogo Jota, Luis Diaz or Roberto Firmino to come riding to the rescue any time soon (and anyone care to remember Arthur Melo?)

And there is still the possibility - albeit slim - of Liverpool doing more business in this window.

On Saturday, the Reds will be even more reliant on the Anfield crowd to drive them over the line.

The corner has not quite been turned, but at least the engine has been restarted.