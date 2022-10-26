'Martinez gives everything he has and the fans love it'
Erik ten Hag says Manchester United need players who show passion like Lisandro Martinez to build a relationship with fans.
Casemiro's late equaliser at Stamford Bridge at the weekend sparked wild celebrations for United players, with Martinez jumping into the crowd and hugging a supporter.
Ten Hag said: "We are United. It’s on the pitch and we want to have a good relationship.
"We fight together and he really expressed that. Licha always does this. In every challenge, every duel, he gives everything he has - and the fans love it.
"Not every player is like that, but you need some players in your team who express that. That gives a really good connection with fans."
Mate I don’t know you but we’re in this together… 😅🤜🏻🤛🏻🔴 fighting until the end!!!!! #MUFC https://t.co/SIfxCBuQPP pic.twitter.com/I6GeaRCuw2— Lisandro Martinez (@LisandrMartinez) October 22, 2022