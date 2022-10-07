Midfielder Adam Forshaw (hernia) will be out for a month following surgery, while Stuart Dallas (femur) has had another procedure, which has gone well and he could be back training in a couple of months. Defender Leo Hjelde (appendectomy) will be out for a few weeks and midfielder Archie Gray (toe) is still not ready - but right-back Cody Drameh is available after suffering a knock playing for the U21s in midweek.

Winger Crysencio Summerville seems the most likely to replace the suspended Luis Sinisterra and Marsch gave a strong indication that Patrick Bamford could start. He mentioned the possibility of him playing with top scorer Rodrigo, but also talked up Joe Gelhardt after the 20-year-old's impressive display at Tranmere in the Football League Trophy.

O﻿n Palace, who have had defensive injury issues with the likes of Joachim Andersen, Nathan Ferguson and Nathaniel Clyne missing, Marsch said: "What I've learned in this league is that normally, when the best XI is not available, the options on the bench are not a big drop-off. We learned that last week with Aston Villa, who defended pretty well with a makeshift backline."