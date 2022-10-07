Marsch on team news, Palace injuries and 'helpful' talks on time-wasting
- Published
Adam Pope, BBC Radio Leeds
Jesse Marsch has been speaking before Sunday's Premier League game at Crystal Palace.
Here are the key lines from the Leeds boss:
Midfielder Adam Forshaw (hernia) will be out for a month following surgery, while Stuart Dallas (femur) has had another procedure, which has gone well and he could be back training in a couple of months. Defender Leo Hjelde (appendectomy) will be out for a few weeks and midfielder Archie Gray (toe) is still not ready - but right-back Cody Drameh is available after suffering a knock playing for the U21s in midweek.
Winger Crysencio Summerville seems the most likely to replace the suspended Luis Sinisterra and Marsch gave a strong indication that Patrick Bamford could start. He mentioned the possibility of him playing with top scorer Rodrigo, but also talked up Joe Gelhardt after the 20-year-old's impressive display at Tranmere in the Football League Trophy.
On Palace, who have had defensive injury issues with the likes of Joachim Andersen, Nathan Ferguson and Nathaniel Clyne missing, Marsch said: "What I've learned in this league is that normally, when the best XI is not available, the options on the bench are not a big drop-off. We learned that last week with Aston Villa, who defended pretty well with a makeshift backline."
Marsch said more discussion with the PGMOL have taken place about the handling of time-wasting by opposing teams: "We tried to have some open dialogue with officials and the league, and I think the discourse was helpful. I think that people are aligned. They think it's not great for the game to have the time-wasting, so I think they'll make adjustments."
Follow Friday's Premier League manager news conferences here