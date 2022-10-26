Man Utd v Sheriff Tiraspol: Pick of the stats
Manchester United have lost just one of their last 20 matches at Old Trafford in the Uefa Europa League (W15 D4), although that defeat did come in their opening group game against Real Sociedad. United have only once before lost two home group stage games in a single campaign – in the 1996-97 Champions League.
Sheriff Tiraspol have lost each of their last three matches in the Europa League, failing to score in each game. Sheriff have never previously lost four games in a row in major European competitions.
No Moldovan side has ever beaten an English club in major European competitions (P5 W0 D1 L4).