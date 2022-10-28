P﻿atrick Vieira has been speaking to the media before Saturday's game against Southampton.

H﻿ere are the key lines from the Crystal Palace boss:

T﻿here are no fresh injury concerns and Cheick Doucoure returns after serving a one-match ban.

V﻿ieira wants his side to "bounce back" after the Everton defeat and "perform well like we have in our last couple of home games".

H﻿e said the defeat at Goodison Park "wasn't good enough, but before that we had good performance".

He added: "I believe that we can do much better in the last third and this is one area of the game that we need to improve."

O﻿n Southampton, he said: "They had a really good game [against Arsenal] and when you play well you always feel this confidence."

H﻿e added: "Every game brings its own challenges and we have to be ready for those challenges."

