Transfer news: Spurs considering Everton raid

Tottenham are interested in three Everton players, including Brazil forward Richarlison, 25, winger Anthony Gordon, 21, and 24-year-old defender Ben Godfrey. (Telegraph - subscription required), external

Spurs are also keen on Leicester and Belgium midfielder Youri Tielemans, 25. (GiveMeSport), external

Dimitar Berbatov has told his old club Tottenham not to be fixated on just keeping England captain Harry Kane, 28, this summer, because top clubs will be eyeing South Korea forward Son Heung-min Heung, 29, too. (London Evening Standard), external

