T﻿ransfer news: Arsenal scouts eye Vickers

Arsenal are interested in Ivan Toney with Brentford considering letting the player leave for a fee of £60m. (Mirror)

Arteta's side sent scouts to Reading's EFL Trophy match against Exeter on Tuesday with the Gunners interested in 18-year-old English forward Caylan Vickers and 18-year-old New Zealand defender Tyler Bindon. (Express)

Arsenal are also interested in 19-year-old English forward Jamie Bynoe-Gittens at Borussia Dortmund. (Fichajes via Daily Star)

