S﻿teve Davis said Wolves have got one eye on Saturday's Premier League game against leaders Arsenal, but insisted he will put the "strongest possible team" out in Wednesday's Carabao Cup third-round tie.

Wolves welcome Leeds United to Molineux with a place in the last 16 at stake, and Davis says "we can't underestimate them".

"We’re trying to approach it in the right way, but we’ve also got to bear in mind that we’re coming off the back of Brighton at the weekend, and we’ve got Arsenal coming up on Saturday," said the interim boss.

"We’ll have to look at the strongest possible team we can put out with Saturday also in mind. But our approach won’t change, whatever the competition.

"We will do everything we can to try to win the game.

If you look at the DNA that runs right through their club and academy, all the Leeds teams play with high energy and high intensity. So we know exactly what to expect."