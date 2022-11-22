L﻿iverpool defender Virgil van Dijk has hit back at criticism accusing European teams at the World Cup of having no "backbone" after they decided against wearing the OneLove armband.

The captains of seven countries, including England and Wales, planned to wear the armband during matches to promote diversity and inclusion.

But the plans were dropped because of Fifa's threat of players being booked.

The captains are instead wearing Fifa-approved 'No Discrimination' armbands.

Same-sex relationships and the promotion of same-sex relationships are criminalised in Qatar.

Netherlands captain Van Dijk told Dutch broadcaster NOS: "I play in a position where a yellow card is not useful. I became a football player and I want to play these kind of tournaments.

"There are people who say we don't have a backbone, but that's not how it works.

"We just want to play football. I would have loved to play with that band, but not at the expense of a yellow card."