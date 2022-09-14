P﻿hil McNulty, Chief football writer at Anfield

Liverpool needed victory above all else after the desperate opening Champions League defeat away to Napoli and Joel Matip’s late winner against Ajax was met with a mixture of delight and relief.

This was still not Liverpool at their best but they did more than enough to deserve these crucial three points in Group A even though they had to stage another late show to do it.

Matip was a deserved match winner after an outstanding performance, Liverpool finally rewarded for creating a succession of chances at corners before taking one with time running out.

Thiago Alcantara was Liverpool’s other stand-out performer, showing the composure and class that has been missing in their early season struggles with his passing ability and expertise at controlling the game’s tempo.

Liverpool deserved the win and could have got there earlier had they taken their opportunities – although Trent Alexander-Arnold was once again vulnerable defensively, exposed again when Mohammed Kudus equalised for Ajax.