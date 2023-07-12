'The main thing is promotion for this club'

Shea CharlesGetty Images

New Southampton signing Shea Charles said "the main thing is promotion" for Saints after signing from Manchester City.

The 19-year-old midfielder, who can also play as a centre-back, arrives at St Mary's on a four-year deal.

"I feel like the way the manager’s going to play will really suit me, and obviously some of the players that I know [from City] have done very well here last season in the Premier League, so there’s no reason why I can’t come in and do similar things.

"He [Russell Martin] called me the other night, explaining that it will be good for me with the possession-based football that he looks to play, and I just can’t wait.

"I feel like the main thing is promotion for this club, because we belong in the Premier League. I can’t wait to start pre-season and get into the Championship games."

Related Topics