S﻿imon Stone, BBC Sport

I spoke to Mark Noble in May, days after his tearful farewell at London Stadium.

On a training pitch that had been named after him, Noble said he didn’t know what the future held, but his love for West Ham seeped out of every pore.

Under those circumstances, it is no surprise at all West Ham have appointed him to the sporting director role.

He knows and is trusted both by owner David Sullivan and manager David Moyes, which means he will be able to pass on observations and use the knowledge gained at Harvard this summer for the benefit of the club.

West Ham regard the role as being wider than that of the traditional sporting director, so while he may have an input on transfers, the negotiations will not be on him.

The fascinating thing will be to see how Noble’s role evolves over the years, and whether negotiations eventually become part of his remit.