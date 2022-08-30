Bruno Lage is anticipating "a hard place to play" as he takes his Wolves team to face a Bournemouth side that lost 9-0 to Liverpool at the weekend and then dismissed boss Scott Parker.

When asked if the result would make the subsequent game more difficult, Lage said: "I think it's not much different. They have more points than us and it's a hard place to play.

"We need to go there with the same spirit as against Tottenham and Leeds, to play our game. If I was in the other side, I'd forget the nine and put all my energy into the next game."

Wolves face Liverpool and Manchester City in September and are winless after four games.

However, Lage is not indulging in suggestions that Bournemouth away is a "must-win" match for his time.

"Every game is a chance to get points and we need them," he said. "We go with full energy and ambition to go there and win."