Matthew Raisbeck, BBC Radio Newcastle

The club is now set up to succeed and I think they can go into every campaign now with realistic thoughts of winning a trophy.

However, Eddie Howe thinks things will get harder for them this season.

He said last week that Newcastle "have a target on our backs now" and "need to be better in every area because we’re coming from a place where we’re more well known in terms of our strengths."

Last summer on BBC Radio Newcastle, I backed them to win the League Cup and they came so close. This year, I am predicting a seventh-placed finish in the Premier League.

It will be interesting to see how they get on in Europe. If they were to finish third in their Champions League group, I see no reason why they could not take advantage of the drop into the Europa League and win that competition.