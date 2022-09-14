Livingston v Kilmarnock: Pick of the stats
Livingston have won both of their last two league meetings with Kilmarnock; they have never previously won three in a row against Killie in the top flight.
Kilmarnock’s Derek McInnes has never lost a visit to Livingston in the Scottish Premiership as a manager in three such trips (W2 D1).
Kilmarnock have lost 10 of their last 11 away games in the Premiership (W1), including all three so far this season without scoring.
Livingston have won back-to-back home league matches - they last won three in a row in the top flight at the Tony Macaroni Arena in February 2020, a run of six consecutive victories under Gary Holt.