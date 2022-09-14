L﻿ivingston v Kilmarnock: Pick of the stats

statsSNS

  • Livingston have won both of their last two league meetings with Kilmarnock; they have never previously won three in a row against Killie in the top flight.

  • Kilmarnock’s Derek McInnes has never lost a visit to Livingston in the Scottish Premiership as a manager in three such trips (W2 D1).

  • Kilmarnock have lost 10 of their last 11 away games in the Premiership (W1), including all three so far this season without scoring.

  • Livingston have won back-to-back home league matches - they last won three in a row in the top flight at the Tony Macaroni Arena in February 2020, a run of six consecutive victories under Gary Holt.