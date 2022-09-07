Van Bronckhorst has 'no regrets' over transfer business - gossip
Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst says it's "not the case" that the club have "loads of money in the bank" after their summer sales and Champions League qualification. (Express), external
The Dutchman has "no regrets" over Rangers' summer transfer business. (Herald - subscription required), external
Captain James Tavernier urges Rangers to cut out the mistakes that cost them in Saturday's 4-0 loss at Celtic Park when they take on Ajax. (Record), external
