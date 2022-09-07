Matthew Raisbeck, BBC Radio Newcastle

After another impressive display as a substitute in the goalless draw with Crystal Palace, Elliot Anderson will be edging closer to his first Premier League start.

Eddie Howe told BBC Radio Newcastle on Saturday he was "very pleased" with the 19-year-old, who he said "played with real confidence, wanted the ball, wanted to make something happen, and put a couple of lovely crosses into the box".

It followed an exciting cameo at Wolves and a late introduction at Liverpool, where he had chances to win both games.

Howe disappointed a number of clubs in the English Football League with his decision to keep Anderson, rather than make him available for another loan move, following a sensational spell with Bristol Rovers last season.

His good performances in pre-season, injuries to Jonjo Shelvey and Bruno Guimaraes, plus the club not signing a new midfielder in the transfer window, have seen Anderson move up the pecking order at St James' Park.

His versatility is also useful to Howe, as the Scotland Under-21 international can play both out wide - as he did against Palace - and in a central midfield role.

The player himself told Newcastle's website this week: "I've been trying to earn the gaffer's trust in putting me on and hoping I can make that difference."